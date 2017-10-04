3 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: N. Darfur, UNAMID Cooperate to Increase Water Supplies in Al-Fasher

Al-Fasher — The Minister of Urban Planning and Public Utilities, in North Darfur state Maj. Gen. (police) engineer, Mohamed Kamal-Eddin Mohamed al-Syed, has lauded the level of cooperation and coordination between his ministry and the African Union - United Nations Mission in Darfur UNAMID, North Darfur sector in the implementation of the drinking water projects.

This came during his meeting, Tuesday, with Mrs. Sinina Lo, the Director of UNAMID North Darfur Sector, with whom he discussed ideal ways for the employ of joint technical and human capabilities of the two sides for the increase of the drinking water supply through the water network of al-Fasher city to equally be distributed on the city's different blocks.

The director of North Darfur mission has asserted her readiness to cooperate and coordinate with the ministry's different administration for the maintenance and the rehabilitation of the drinking water resources to provide enough drinking water supplies.

