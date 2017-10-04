Sudan: First Vice President Directs Financial Support to Implement Khartoum State Matrix On Production Augmentation

Khartoum — First Vice President of the Republic and National Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih has given directions on supporting the Khartoum State during the next phase to be able to enforce the matrix of projects on the augmentation of production and exports and imports reduction.

Gen. Salih said that the central government would provide funds to the state to spend on the infrastructure projects of the agro-industrial sector and service including tourism sector to enforce the joint tourism project between (5) states.

This came during an extended meeting held by the First Vice President Monday at the Ministry of Industry and Investment at the Khartoum State with the Wali (governor) of the state Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein and the relevant minister at the state.

The Minister of Industry and Investment, Abdullah Ahmed Hamad, said that during the meeting a matrix of projects was presented, which are ready for implementation within a specified period of time with total financial cost. He explained that these projects are ambitious in line with the national plan. Therefore, they will be implemented in cooperation with the federal government through the relevant federal ministries to be a model that could be implemented in the other states.

The minister said the projects focused mainly on the fields of industry, agriculture, animal production and tourism in order to provide financial resources to the state to spend on social development, capacity building, and computerization as well as the control of administrative work and facilitation of investment procedures. He pointed out that the meeting stressed the necessity of attracting the private sector to implement this plan and to be key partner in them, announcing that the next meeting will be in January, 2018 to follow up the implementation of these projects.