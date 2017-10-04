3 October 2017

Sudan: Chief Justice Meets Wali of North Darfur

Khartoum — Chief Justice, Prof. Hider Ahmed Dafalla met, Tuesday, at his office, the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Abdul Wahid Yousef and discussed with him the possibility for establishment of a number of courts in the different state's localities.

Prof. Dafalla, during the meeting, has affirmed the Judiciary concern over the improvement of the development of the courts' infrastructures and foundation of a number of new ones.

Meanwhile, the Wali has lauded the role of the judiciary and security bodies concerning the realization of security and stability in the state.

