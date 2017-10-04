Sudan: Minister of Commerce Discusses With Egyptian Ambassador in Khartoum Sudanese-Egyptian Economic Relations

Khartoum — The Minister of Commerce Hatim Al-Sir has reviewed with Egyptian Ambassador to Khartoum Osama Shaltut economic relations between the two countries.

The Minister and the Ambassador agreed to continue efforts to implement the memorandum of strategic partnership between the two countries signed by the two heads of state.

It was also agreed, during the meeting, to resume the work of the Trade Committee to discuss the obstacles hindering work.

For his part, the Egyptian ambassador in Khartoum extended an invitation to the Minister of Commerce from the Minister of Investment and International Cooperation in Egypt to attend the second African Forum which is scheduled to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, during 7-9 of the next December under the auspices of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.