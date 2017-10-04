3 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Commerce Discusses With Egyptian Ambassador in Khartoum Sudanese-Egyptian Economic Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Commerce Hatim Al-Sir has reviewed with Egyptian Ambassador to Khartoum Osama Shaltut economic relations between the two countries.

The Minister and the Ambassador agreed to continue efforts to implement the memorandum of strategic partnership between the two countries signed by the two heads of state.

It was also agreed, during the meeting, to resume the work of the Trade Committee to discuss the obstacles hindering work.

For his part, the Egyptian ambassador in Khartoum extended an invitation to the Minister of Commerce from the Minister of Investment and International Cooperation in Egypt to attend the second African Forum which is scheduled to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, during 7-9 of the next December under the auspices of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.