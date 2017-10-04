Sudan Affirms Its Commitment to Implementation of Agreements for Combating Corruption

Khartoum — Sudan has as affirmed its obligation to implementation of the international and regional agreements on incrimination of all forms of corruption and reiterated its commitment to cooperate with the international community in combating corruption and removing all its causes.

This was affirmed by the Attorney General, Omer Ahmed Mohamed, in his address at the sixth session of the council of the member states of the International Community for Combating Corruption which convenes in Sharm Al-Sheikh city, Egypt, during October 2-4.

He also asserted Sudan support and recognition of the important role of the academy in enhancing the honesty culture, boosting the awareness about the negative impacts of corruption on the institutional and economic systems and enriching the training and research in field of corruption combat, especially with regard to the capacity building for the legal and other concerned cadres.

In his address, Omer has referred to the development in the constitutional system in Sudan thanks to separation of General Prosecution from the Executive and the latter's role as a national mechanism in the combating of corruption as well as the role of the national efforts and the legislative progress in incriminating all aspects of corruption.