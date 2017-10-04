3 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Affirms Its Commitment to Implementation of Agreements for Combating Corruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Sudan has as affirmed its obligation to implementation of the international and regional agreements on incrimination of all forms of corruption and reiterated its commitment to cooperate with the international community in combating corruption and removing all its causes.

This was affirmed by the Attorney General, Omer Ahmed Mohamed, in his address at the sixth session of the council of the member states of the International Community for Combating Corruption which convenes in Sharm Al-Sheikh city, Egypt, during October 2-4.

He also asserted Sudan support and recognition of the important role of the academy in enhancing the honesty culture, boosting the awareness about the negative impacts of corruption on the institutional and economic systems and enriching the training and research in field of corruption combat, especially with regard to the capacity building for the legal and other concerned cadres.

In his address, Omer has referred to the development in the constitutional system in Sudan thanks to separation of General Prosecution from the Executive and the latter's role as a national mechanism in the combating of corruption as well as the role of the national efforts and the legislative progress in incriminating all aspects of corruption.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.