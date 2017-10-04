Kenya: Safaricom Restates Commitment to Weeding Out the Tainted in Its Ranks

Nairobi — Safaricom on Wednesday launched its sixth Sustainable Development report with a promise to fight corruption and promote ethical behaviour at the firm.

At the launch Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore said Safaricom considers sound governance and ethical behaviour to be crucial to the success of the organisation.

He revealed that the firm axed 52 members of staff due to fraud in the period covered by the report.

He also said that 98 per cent of Safaricom's suppliers are signatories of the Code of Ethics for Business in Kenya.

"We are keenly aware that if our business is not run in an ethical, transparent and accountable manner, we are likely to face increased legal and reputation risks," he said.