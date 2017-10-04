Photo: MDC-T

Morgan Tsvangirai's at a rally (file photo).

The postponement of MDC-T's 18th anniversary which was scheduled for Kwekwe this Saturday has nothing to do with ailing party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who according to the movement is, "on a remarkable recovery path."

Party spokesperson Obert Gutu, in an interview, said the fete has been postponed to allow a vigorous voter mobilization registration exercise.

Battling with cancer of the colon, Tsvangirai, who is recovering in South Africa, was last month airlifted to South Africa for urgent medical attention after his health took a knock at an MDC Alliance meeting in Kadoma.

Doctors have recommended that the veteran politician temporarily withdraw from his busy political schedules and take a rest.

"The MDC 18th Anniversary celebrations have been postponed in order to allow for the party to vigorously mobilize our supporters to register to vote during the on-going BVR exercise," said Gutu.

He added, "The postponement has got absolutely nothing to do with President Tsvangirai's state of health."

"If anything, our leader is on a remarkable recovery path and we would like to thank the Almighty God for his healing process," he added, "God is faithful."

Gutu said its business as usual at Harvest House as party programs are on-going.

He said the mobilization exercise to register to vote has received tremendous response.

"The chakachaya trajectory has actually taken the whole country by storm," he said.

Acting organizing secretary Amos Chibaya, in correspondence addressed to senior party officials, said new anniversary dates were going to be availed due course.

"You are hereby advised that the 18th anniversary scheduled for 7th October 2017 at Mbizo Stadium, Kwekwe has been postponed.

"Please be further advised that you shall be informed of the new date on which this very important event shall be held.

Meanwhile, you are all requested to encourage people to go and register to vote in their large numbers," said Chibaya.