Masvingo — A 60 year old headman squandered a part of his late father's estate before severely assaulting his elderly mother demanding more, a local court heard Monday.

Murambiwa Chinorumba appeared before magistrate Victor Mohamadi facing domestic violence charges after he insulted and clobbered his mother, Sakina Chinorumba, 94, over the estate.

He denied the charges and was remanded in custody to 6 October for continuation of trial.

Prosecutor Nancy Makuvise told the court that soon after the burial of his father in June this year, Chinorumba declared himself executor of his father's estate since he was the only son.

Court heard that he then drove six cattle from the homestead and sold them to abattoirs in Masvingo and spent the money on women and beer.

The court was told that for three months the headman did not set foot at his rural home only to surface on 25 September demanding the remaining livestock.

On his return, Chinorumba started accusing his mother of being a witch saying she had caused the death of his father.

He then picked a wooden stick and assaulted her all over the body before chasing her away from the homestead. Other villagers helped to make a police report leading to the arrest of the headman.