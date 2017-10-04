South Africa: Assortment of Drugs Seized and Three Arrested in Lentegeur By Operation Combat Members

An anti-corruption commander has been suspended amid allegations that he stole over R400 000 cash from different… Read more »

In the quest to rid the streets of the Cape Flats of drugs, members of Operation Combat, A-Relief executed an intelligence-led operation in Lentegeur where they apprehended three suspects between the ages of 20 and 41. They confiscated an assortment of drugs including mandrax and tik as well as money valued at R23 000. The suspects who it is believed have strong links with gangs, were charged with possession and dealing in drugs. They will appear in court tomorrow.

