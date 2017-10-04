South Africa: Four Arrested in Amangwe for Firearms

press release

Four suspects aged between 18 and 23 are appearing in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court today on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The four were arrested in the early hours of this morning, 3 October 2017 during an operation that was conducted by SAPS National Intervention Unit, Public Order Police and Uthukela Crime Intelligence members. The suspects were found in the Ngonyameni area, Amangwe.

During the police operation, four unlicensed firearms as well as live rounds of ammunition were confiscated. The weapons include two rifles, a pistol, a revolver and a total of 114 live rounds of ammunition. The firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they may have been used in the commission of any crimes in the country.

"Similar operations will continue throughout the province to eradicate the proliferation of illegal firearms and prevent serious and violent crimes," said the Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal.