South Africa: Murder of 14-Year-Old Teenager Suspect Arrested Motherwell

A 23 year old Motherwell man appeared in the Motherwell magistrates' court today on a charge of murder. It is alleged that during the early hours of Sunday morning, 1 October 2017, the suspect took a 14 year old teenager from a local tavern.

A few hours later, the body of the teenager, Sinoxolo Beyi was found in Mvokonyi Street NU29. The teenager's body was partially burnt from her waist downwards. The suspect was arrested at his house in Mvokonyi Street.

Xolani Nyangwa has been remanded in custody until Tuesday, 10 October 2017 for a formal bail application.

The Cluster Commander for Motherwell Cluster, Maj Gen Dawie Rabie has strongly condemned such a heinous murder. 'Crimes against women and children are a priority and such cruel and callous attacks on the vulnerable will not be tolerated. We will be clamping down on tavern owners who allow underage children into their taverns. Those owners who are found to be contravening the conditions of the Liquor act will be dealt with harshly,' added Maj Gen Rabie.

