4 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Top Police Official Seriously Wounded in Bossaso Gun Attack

A senior Puntland Police officer was seriously wounded in a gun attack in the northeastern port city of Bossaso on Tuesday night by armed men.

Abdirahman Barre Saleh, the deputy Police commander of Bossaso was injured after assailants armed with pistols attacked him in the heart of the city. The gunmen escaped from the scene following the shooting.

Police arrived immediately at the crime site and rushed the wounded security official to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attempted assassination against Saleh, but, Al Shabaab and ISIL have previously carried out series of attacks in the seaside city.

