3 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Police Seek Woman in Connection With Baby's Disappearance

An urgent appeal has been made to the public to help trace a woman believed to have information regarding the disappearance of a nine-month-old baby in Murchison, Port Shepstone.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) is asking for assistance in tracing 19-year-old Nqobile Nkonyeni/Ndovela from the Hibiscus Coast township of Gamalakhe in KwaZulu-Natal.

There is currently a warrant of arrest out for the woman.

The infant, Christopher Khutyiswayo, was left in the care of the woman on September 23 by his parents. Since then, attempts to contact her had been unsuccessful, according to an FCS statement.

The baby was last seen in the Mbayimbi area of Port Shepstone.

Anyone with information that may help trace the woman or the baby has been asked to come forward, or to contact Crime Stop or Constable Nurse Ngubane on 039 688 7900 or 082 334 9682.

Source: News24

South Africa

