3 October 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fort Hare Students Protest Over Fees, Water and Electricity

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thembela Ntongana

Students at the Alice campus of the University of Fort Hare are protesting about fees, water outages and power cuts. On Monday the campus closed down. A student centre was set on fire. One student has been arrested on a charge of arson, according to Alice police spokesperson Captain Siyasanga Nontshinga.

The protests started on 26 September.

In a statement released on Monday, the university's acting communication director, Khotso Moabi, said management had taken the decision to shut down the Alice campus because the "volatility of students makes it difficult for staff members to do their work effectively". He said staff were back at work on Tuesday.

Students' complaints included fee issues, allowances for students not in residence, periodic water outages on Alice campus, electricity power cuts, poor WiFi connectivity, and the conditions at Jabavu residence.

In a statement on 29 September, vice-chancellor Sakhele Buhlungu said management had been talking to the SRC on issues raised at the last meeting, on 26 September.

"When we left the meeting we were under the impression that issues were appropriately addressed to the satisfaction of both parties involved, barring a few mid-term issues which the SRC agreed to give us a reasonable timeline to address," said Buhlungu.

SRC president Mosuli Cwele confirmed that some of the issues had been addressed but not all, and especially not the problem of student fees. More than 1,000 students had not yet received loan forms from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for 2018. Students wanted to know how the university would manage this problem, he said.

He said student leaders had held a meeting with students on Sunday and it had been agreed that the protests should carry on until the vice-chancellor met them and accepted their memorandum.

"All we want is for him to come and collect the memorandum and implement the issues highlighted so that we can go back to class, because we are also running out of time," said Cwele

Moabi said it was difficult for the vice-chancellor to negotiate with the students in the "kind of climate" currently on the campus.

South Africa

Police Unit Anti-Corruption Commander Arrested for Alleged Theft

An anti-corruption commander has been suspended amid allegations that he stole over R400 000 cash from different… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.