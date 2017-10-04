Kenya: Fida Threatens to Sue Over Police Brutality

Federation of Women lawyers (Fida) has threatened to move to court over the recent incident at the University of Nairobi where students were allegedly brutally attacked by police.

Federation Chairperson Josephine Wambua Mong'are condemned the incident and called for quick investigations saying those found culpable should face the law.

"Fida-Kenya will not hesitate to move to the courts to end this violation of students' rights if IPOA, the Inspector General (of Police) and DPP fail to respond to the calls of Kenyans," she said

She said they have offered free legal representation to victims of the violence and asked them to visit their offices.

ATROCITIES

Ms Mong'are said entering students' places of refuge is a clear indication of purposed atrocities by police officers.

"Fida-Kenya specifically takes issue with the repeated invasion in university premises and unleashing violence on students. It is disturbing that police officers are continuously allowed to invade Universities' lecture rooms and halls of residence to attack students," she said.

The federation has also condemned an incident that happened in St Peter's Awich Kidingo ECDE Centre in Kisumu where children were lobbed with teargas.

She accused the University of Nairobi management of inviting the police into the university.

"Fida-Kenya is further disappointed at the statements by IPOA. There is no doubt that in light of the mass engagement of Kenyans with the social media, there could be information circulating that is false," she said.

She said despite their call for legal actions to be taken in a similar incident reported in June 3, last year, no police officer has been arrested.