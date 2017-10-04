3 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Disgruntled Student, Not Fees Must Fall, Behind UCT Disruption - Student Leader

The Fees Must Fall movement on Tuesday said it was in no way involved in the disruptions at the University of Cape Town in which five people attempted to disrupt classes at its Upper Campus earlier in the day.

Student leader Athabile Nonxuba told News24 a disgruntled student and his friends who did not attend the university had caused the commotion that morning.

"The attempted shutdown that happened had nothing to do with Fees Must Fall at UCT. The action is not associated with the movement at all," he said.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola confirmed that Campus Protection Services responded and "prevented further attempts at disruption".

"A few classes were affected and academic activities are proceeding as scheduled on campus. UCT will review the incidents and take appropriate action," he said.

Source: News24

