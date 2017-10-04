3 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gunshots and Explosions - Keep Calm and Carry On, Its Just the Cops

Tagged:

Related Topics

If you hear gunshots, explosions or aircraft overhead in Durban Central on Tuesday night, don't fret, it's probably just the police sharpening up on their crime fighting skills.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS has advised residents not to panic as the police and other critical structures within law enforcement carry out planned simulation exercises throughout the night.

"We don't want people to panic. The simulation exercises are meant to prepare police for serious situations," said provincial spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

Mbhele said the simulation exercises will comprise the Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (JOINTS) and will be conducted between 18:00 and 06:00 on Wednesday.

"The purpose of these exercises is to enable proper coordination between critical security role-players as well as to enable these role-players to hone in on their skills to deal with any eventuality that may arise," Mbhele said.

She said most of the exercises will take place in Durban central and surrounding areas.

"Residents are advised that simulations will entail the use of aircraft, explosives and firearms and should not be alarmed should they hear any explosions [or] gunshots. This is not the first such exercise being conducted in the country and it will not be the last," she said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Police Unit Anti-Corruption Commander Arrested for Alleged Theft

An anti-corruption commander has been suspended amid allegations that he stole over R400 000 cash from different… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.