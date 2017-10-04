South Africa: Auditor General Commends DOC and GCIS for Achieving Clean Audit Reports for 2016-2017 Financial Year

press release

The Auditor General commends Department of Communication (DOC) and the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) for achieving clean audit reports for the 2016/2017 financial year.

The DOC maintained a clean audit for the second consecutive year while the GCIS achieved a clean audit for the fourth consecutive year.

Led by the Minister of Communications, Ayanda Dlodlo, and Deputy Minister of Communications, Thandi Mahambehlala the Annual Report for 2016 /2017 of the DOC and GCIS were unpacked in Parliament today.

Deliberations covered the Departments' performance in relation to its strategic plan, which contributes towards the 2014-2019 Medium-term Strategic Framework (MTSF).

In her presentation to Parliament's Portfolio Committee of Communications, Minister Dlodlo revealed that the Department of Communication achieved 76 percent of its targets and the GCIS achieved 96 percent of its annual targets

Although key vacancies still exist in both departments, the Minister committed to filling the posts of Director-General in the DOC and GCIS, by the end of this year.

Both departments aspire to deliver on Outcome 14 of the Medium Term Strategic Framework (MTSF), which strives to equip South Africans with information that will ensure active citizenry and participation in the country's development and journey toward achieving Vision 2030 of the National Development Plan.

The DOC, Acting Director General, Ms Qinisile Delwa said, "The DOC declared success in numerous areas, including the switch off of the analogue signal in core areas surrounding the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) in the Northern Cape and rolling out 69 digital awareness campaigns resulting in thousands of STB installations countrywide. The Department is pleased to report that today more young people trained as installers of the DTT and DTH devices."

Acting Director General of the GCIS, Ms Phumla Williams said: "The GCIS's consistent track record of a clean audit shows the department's commitment to accountability, efficiency and financial performance that complies to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)."

During the 2016 / 2017 financial year, GCIS distributed 21 346 million copies of Government's Newspaper, Vuk'uzenzele throughout the country and to those individuals with limited or no access to mainstream media. For those with visual disability, the GCIS ensured that 7 800 copies of the Vuk'uzenzele newspaper printed in Braille were also delivered.

As radio remains a primary source of information for South Africans, the GCIS reported that, during the year under review, it reached up to 5 million people at any given time and brought government information, through the broadcast of 60 Radio Programmes, daily news bulletins and seven live link ups to government events aimed at informing the public about Government's programmes and policies.

The Government website, www.gov.za, is updated on a daily basis and a range of social media tools were utilised to keep the public abreast on the work of government. GCIS also brought government closer to the people through 1 839 development communication campaigns. Through the Thusong Service Centres, where members of the public can access information and services - over 7 527 486 people were reached.

Williams said: "The government newspaper Vukuzenzele distribution reach is one of the biggest in South Africa and we have proudly tabled a report that shows that while we reach millions of people daily, we do so upholding our Constitutional Mandate, with accountability and efficiencies - facing budgetary constraints."

Over the next two weeks, it's expected that DOC entities including MDDA, ICASA and the SABC will also present their 2016/2017 audit outcomes to Parliament.

Issued by: Government Communications