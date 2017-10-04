3 October 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: 'What Does It Mean to Be a Civically Engaged Musician?'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kampala's German Culture organization Goethe-Zentrum Kampala is hosting socially conscious artists from across Africa this week for the "Your Music Your Voice" event.

"Your Music, Your Voice" will create a platform for Pan-African dialogue between socially active artistes to discuss their role in using music and fame to raise awareness of social issues.

The week of events starts Tuesday with a public symposium 9am - 4pm at Uganda Museum. It will be followed by a concert Wednesday 7pm at Design Hub. The artists will also record a collabo together and engage in peer-learning workshops behind the scenes.

Tuesday's public symposium on "What does it mean to be a civically engaged musician?" will be hosted by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung. Uganda will be represented by 'Ghetto President' turned Member of Parliament MP Bobi Wine.

Others attending African artistes are Megaloh and the Ghanaian Stallion (Germany), Monza (Mauritania), Xuman (Senegal), Outspoken (Zimbabwe), Eric 1Key (Rwanda), Juma (Kenya), and Nash MC (Tanzania).

In Mauritania, I've been arrested many times for music. The Government is the judge & the people are our lawyers. -Monza#YourMusicYourVoice pic.twitter.com/g7DEE8IgFh

-- Anne Whitehead (@WhiteheadComm) October 2, 2017

#ArtsnActivismUG has begun w/: @OFFICIAL_MONZA @gunmanxuman @eric1key @Nashemcee @DavidTumusiime (moderator) @OutspokenZW & Percy Lion Story pic.twitter.com/nMTa9EFVj5

-- Goethe Zentrum Kla (@GZ_Kampala) October 3, 2017

Tuesday's afternoon panel discussion will focus on what it means to be a civically engaged artist in Uganda, and will include: Abramz Tekya (Hip Hop artist and Founder of Breakdance Project Uganda) and Peter Kagayi (poet), as well as Ugandan filmmakers, photojournalists and bloggers.

On Wednesday evening at 7pm, there will be a public concert featuring the German Hip Hop artists Megalohand Ghanaian Stallion and Bobi Wine as headliners, as well as Outspoken (Zimbabwe), Nash Emcee (Tanzania), Eric Onekey (Rwanda), Monza (Mauritania), Xuman (Senegal) and local acts such as Sylvester & Abramz, Lady Slyke, Yallah MC and St. Nellysade.

Behind the scenes, artists will also gather at Firebase Studio to record a collaboration together that will be published on www.musicinafrica.net.

Uganda

Bank of Uganda Cuts Lending Rate to 9.5%

Bank of Uganda (BoU) yesterday took another big step towards revamping the country's economic and private sector credit… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.