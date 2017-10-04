Uganda: 'What Does It Mean to Be a Civically Engaged Musician?'

Kampala's German Culture organization Goethe-Zentrum Kampala is hosting socially conscious artists from across Africa this week for the "Your Music Your Voice" event.

"Your Music, Your Voice" will create a platform for Pan-African dialogue between socially active artistes to discuss their role in using music and fame to raise awareness of social issues.

The week of events starts Tuesday with a public symposium 9am - 4pm at Uganda Museum. It will be followed by a concert Wednesday 7pm at Design Hub. The artists will also record a collabo together and engage in peer-learning workshops behind the scenes.

Tuesday's public symposium on "What does it mean to be a civically engaged musician?" will be hosted by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung. Uganda will be represented by 'Ghetto President' turned Member of Parliament MP Bobi Wine.

Others attending African artistes are Megaloh and the Ghanaian Stallion (Germany), Monza (Mauritania), Xuman (Senegal), Outspoken (Zimbabwe), Eric 1Key (Rwanda), Juma (Kenya), and Nash MC (Tanzania).

In Mauritania, I've been arrested many times for music. The Government is the judge & the people are our lawyers. -Monza#YourMusicYourVoice pic.twitter.com/g7DEE8IgFh

-- Anne Whitehead (@WhiteheadComm) October 2, 2017

#ArtsnActivismUG has begun w/: @OFFICIAL_MONZA @gunmanxuman @eric1key @Nashemcee @DavidTumusiime (moderator) @OutspokenZW & Percy Lion Story pic.twitter.com/nMTa9EFVj5

-- Goethe Zentrum Kla (@GZ_Kampala) October 3, 2017

Tuesday's afternoon panel discussion will focus on what it means to be a civically engaged artist in Uganda, and will include: Abramz Tekya (Hip Hop artist and Founder of Breakdance Project Uganda) and Peter Kagayi (poet), as well as Ugandan filmmakers, photojournalists and bloggers.

On Wednesday evening at 7pm, there will be a public concert featuring the German Hip Hop artists Megalohand Ghanaian Stallion and Bobi Wine as headliners, as well as Outspoken (Zimbabwe), Nash Emcee (Tanzania), Eric Onekey (Rwanda), Monza (Mauritania), Xuman (Senegal) and local acts such as Sylvester & Abramz, Lady Slyke, Yallah MC and St. Nellysade.

Behind the scenes, artists will also gather at Firebase Studio to record a collaboration together that will be published on www.musicinafrica.net.