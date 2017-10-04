4 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Panic in Marsabit as Malaria Outbreak Kills 17

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Irene Mwendwa

At least 17 people have died in a malaria outbreak in North Horror, Marsabit County in the last one week.

In the past few days the diseases has caused havoc in the semi-arid region, affecting mostly adults below 40 years of age and children.

Officials say herders were most affected as they caught the disease while in grazing areas far away from medical facilities.

Most of them dropped and died while they were on their way to seek medical attention, officials says.

"The situation is dire and it will take some time to control the disease, " said Kenya Red Cross regional coordinator Talaso Chucho.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.