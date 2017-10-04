Kenya: Panic in Marsabit as Malaria Outbreak Kills 17

At least 17 people have died in a malaria outbreak in North Horror, Marsabit County in the last one week.

In the past few days the diseases has caused havoc in the semi-arid region, affecting mostly adults below 40 years of age and children.

Officials say herders were most affected as they caught the disease while in grazing areas far away from medical facilities.

Most of them dropped and died while they were on their way to seek medical attention, officials says.

"The situation is dire and it will take some time to control the disease, " said Kenya Red Cross regional coordinator Talaso Chucho.