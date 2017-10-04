4 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Include Cessions in Land Bill, Govt Urged

By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Government has been urged to include the establishment of a Cessions Department in the Land Developers Bill that will register all land sells.

This is expected to give some form of title to people who buy land for housing, while waiting to get title deeds.

Some people bought land several years ago but have no title deeds for one reason or the other, even after meeting all requirements.

This has often led to land being sold to other people, while some families have had to suffer after the death of a spouse because they have nothing to show that they had ownership.

Cession Agreement shows the intention to transfer the right to claim title of land between the buyer and seller.

Addressing Norton residents at the weekend, rural and urban planning expert Ms Audrey Kwangwana said the Deeds Registry Act provides for the registration of properties through Title Deeds and Cessions.

"The Deeds Registry Act provides for properties to be registered through Title Deeds and Cessions, but at Deeds Office there is no Cessions Department," said Ms Kwangwana.

"We appeal that Government through the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, which runs the Deeds Office, to set up a department that handles cessions."

Ms Kwangwana said the provisions should also be included in the Land Developers Bill, which is expected to regulate the operations of land developers.

This can be done through reverting to the old system where land would not be sold until it is fully serviced or the registration of pre-development sales at the Deeds Office.

Ms Kwangwana said trust accounts should also be set up to ensure people are not prejudiced in the event that a land development company liquidates.

Some land developers have in some instances been shifting goal posts and demanding more money even when the initial agreed sums had been fully paid.

Others have held on to title deeds in a bid to continue milking beneficiaries.

