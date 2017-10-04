Uganda: Bobi Wine Set for 'Your Music, Your Voice'

Music and politics will come together in Kampala on October 3rd and 4th at the "Your Music, Your Voice" event.

"Your Music, Your Voice" will create a platform for Pan-African dialogue between socially active artistes to discuss their role in using music and fame to raise awareness of social issues.

Uganda will be represented by 'Ghetto President' turned Member of Parliament MP Bobi Wine. Other attending African artistes are Megaloh and the Ghanaian Stallion (Germany), Monza (Mauritania), Xuman (Senegal), Outspoken (Zimbabwe), Eric 1Key (Rwanda), Juma (Kenya), and Nash MC (Tanzania).

The event will include a symposium at Uganda Museum and concert at Design Hub, bringing together artistes known for singing about social justice from across Africa and the diaspora.

The Symposium, titled "Arts & Activism" on October 3 will be hosted by Goethe-Zentrum Kampala in cooperation with Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung.

It will include panel discussions to define what it means to be a civically engaged artist, to share best practice examples from different countries, and to discuss different approaches, challenges, and the role of social media in advocacy through the arts.

Behind the scenes, artists will also gather at Firebase Studio to record a collaboration together that will be published on www.musicinafrica.net. Tickets to the October 4th "Your Music, Your Voice" concert are 5k.

PROGRAMME

October 3, Morning panel: YOUR MUSIC, YOUR VOICE

Bobi Wine (Uganda), Tongai Makawa aka Outspoken (Zimbabwe), Jason Mushumbusi Mutalemwa aka Nash MC (Tanzania), Eric Ngangare aka Eric 1Key (Rwanda), Kane Limam aka Monza (Mauritania), Makhtar Fall aka Xuman (Senegal)

Afternoon panel: ARTS & ACTIVISM IN UGANDA

Ugandan artists from the fields of Hip Hop, poetry, film, photography, and bloggers.

The Concert, dubbed "YOUR MUSIC, YOUR VOICE" (7pm Oct. 4th at Design Hub, 5th St.)

Will headline the German Hip Hop artistes Megaloh and Ghanaian Stallion and Ugandan Bobi Wine (who together recorded the collabo Sema in 2016), as well as Monza (Mauritania), Xuman (Senegal), Outspoken (Zimbabwe), Nash Emcee (Tanzania), Eric Onekey (Rwanda), Juma (Kenya) and local acts such as Sylvester & Abramz, Lady Slyke, Yellah MC and St. Nellysade