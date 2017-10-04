4 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Anderson Knocked Out in Japan

South Africa's Kevin Anderson was knocked out of the Japan Open on Wednesday after losing his second round encounter to American Ryan Harrison .

The unseeded Harrison prevailed 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7/2) over the fifth-seeded Anderson.

Anderson, the world No 16, had earlier in the week defeated Frenchman Gilles Simon in straight sets but looked out of sorts on Wednesday.

It was Anderson's first tournament since his run to the US Open final last month, where he lost to world No 1 Rafael Nadal.

