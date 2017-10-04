Kenya: More Demos Planned in U.S. as Jubilee Supporters Take on Nasa

Supporters of the Nasa coalition based in the US have launched a massive global campaign to raise funds from supporters and well wishers spread around the world to enable Raila led coalition compete in the presidential re-run scheduled to take place October 26.

The fund raising whose funds would be channelled through the official Nasa account established a few weeks ago in Kenya hopes to net cash to be used in the round two of the polls called by the IEBC following the annulment of the first one.

Speaking during an elaborate dinner dance party held in New Jersey over the weekend, Nasa supporters said that for Nasa to mount a fresh campaign outreach and develop nationwide structures to check Jubilee excesses, the coalition needed resources to compete with the Jubilee's easy access to government resources.

"While Jubilee coalition has government resources at it's disposal, NASA which is a mass movement is relying on the goodwill of its supporters both at home and abroad. We are therefore asking these supporter to go online and donate through the GoFundMe link that was started by the NASA team in Nairobi". Said Dr George Omburo, a member of the team that organized the dinner party.

Raila Odinga campaign communications Advisor Salim Lone who is currently based in the US urged Kenyans abroad who are supporters of the NASA coalition to answer the call by helping mobilize resources for the campaign. "Rails Odinga is a selfless man who has sacrificed so much for Kenya. He has always refused to join those loot the country to enrich themselves." Said Mr Lone.

But even as the Nasa supporters were toasting to the annulment of the past polls in New Jersey, supporters of the Jubilee coalition were drafting a press statement in Phoenix, Arizona in which they condemned the activities of Nasa supporters especially the recent demonstration in New York that was highly publicized. In the statement issued by Jubilee US coordinator, Engineer John Kamau, the Jubilee coalition supporters said they took issue with Kenyans living in the US demonstrating at the UN against their own country.

"Nasa supporters who held Demonstrations in New York and plan to hold such like demonstrations in Dallas, Texas next week are despicable and a disgrace. We are warning NASA supporters to stop pushing Kenyans in the Diaspora to demonstrate against the government and to stop calling for the removal of IEBC. They should stop attempting to stop intimidating the IEBC with removal and issuing ambiguous, ever changing demands and meddling with judicial officers." The statement said in part.

Eng. Kamau said 85 percent of Kenyans in US supported Jubilee and were advocating for peace. He said they were planning to hold massive demonstrations in major cities to prove their popularity if push comes to shove.

"The economy of Kenya is suffering and our country is becoming a laughing stock Just because one person and a small group of hardliners must have their way or no way. As Jubilee supporters we have now said enough is enough. Kenyans must be allowed to exercise their democratic freedom without this unnecessary intrigues." Eng. Kamau said.

Jubilee supporters said they stood behind the people of Kenya and demanded that opposition leader Raila Odinga and NASA immediately stop polarizing the country. Challenging NASA supporters to a Live televised debate in Phoenix, Arizona; Mr. Kamau said the opposition should let the IEBC guide the country in a free, fair and credible elections scheduled for October, 26 as per the Supreme Court ruling while ensuring that any electoral related offenses are punished as per the constitution.

Meanwhile, a group calling itself Kenyan-Americans for Peace has called for it's on mass demonstration in Dallas, Texas this coming weekend. In a statement to Nation, the group said they were calling for mass demonstration because the current goings on in Kenya has put democracy in the country in jeopardy.

"We as "Kenyan-American for Peace" stand for a united peaceful country which obeys the rule law and the constitution of the republic of Kenya. We were dismayed and saddened by recent events that transpired in our country after the August 8 presidential election. The Kenyan people are empowered by the constitution to vote during presidential election for the leaders of their choice. The sovereignty of the people of Kenya must be reflected in the election outcome as clearly stated by Chief Justice David Maraga." A statement signed by Phillip Musee, (Chairman), Alfred Ragira, (Organizing Secretary) and Jacob Ongaki, (General Secretary), said.

The group said that leaders who seek offices to serve Kenyans should be on the forefront to ensure that the country remains united and peaceful.

"We also demand that the government stop using government resources for political purposes. We encourage Kenyans in the Diaspora to voice their opinion against injustice and brutality toward the Kenyan people who are exercising their constitutional rights." They said.