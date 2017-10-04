Kenya: Mombasa Governor Joho Appoints Six County Executives

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has appointed six county executives and left four positions vacant.

Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works executive Taufiq Mohamed Balala has been retained in the same post while Mrs Hazel Koitaba has been moved from the Finance docket to Health, replacing Ms Binti Omar.

Ms Fatma Awale also retained her Water, Sanitation and Natural Resources docket.

Former chief of staff Kevin Munywoki Kyalo is the new Youth, Gender, Sports and Cultural head while Dr Godfrey Nyongesa Nato will run the Environment, Waste Management and Energy docket.

VETTING

Mr Edward Dzilla Nyale takes over the Lands, Planning and Housing docket, replacing Mr Anthony Njaramba.

Mr Nato replaces Mr Tendai Mtana, who is said to have proceeded for further studies

"According to the powers conferred to me by the County Government Act 2012 Sec.35, I hereby forward the names of the nominated Executive Members for vetting and approval before appointment to the position of County Executive Committee Member," Mr Joho said.

Mr Joab Odhiambo Tumbo is the new Mombasa chief of staff.

ECONOMY

According to the county director of communication Richard Chacha, Mr Joho is to fill the remaining for positions later.

The executives are key in ensuring Mr Joho fulfils his plans to develop the port city county that is crucial in the country's economy.

Mr Joho has been on the spot with critics accusing him of poor development as garbage chokes the town.

The governor however vowed to turn things round during his second term by cleaning the city, attracting investments and creating jobs.

The vacant positions are education, finance, tourism and agriculture.