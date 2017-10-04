2 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 'Persistence and Contribution of Conscious Youth Vital for Ensuring Continuity of a Nation' - General Philipos

Asmara — At a seminar conducted on 01 October in Sawa for the 31st round members of the national service, General Philipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, said that ensuring the continuity of a nation depends on youth with clear vision, conscious as well as possessing developed way of thinking and equipped with the necessary knowledge.

Providing extensive briefing on the history of emergence of nations and nurturing common understanding among peoples, Gen. Philpos pointed out that Eritrea is the outcome of the struggle and history of the successive generations.

Gen. Philipos went on to say that nurturing common understanding and staying ever vigilant for any eventualities is paramount for preserving and developing the country that has been realized through the heavy sacrifice of its people.

Underlining that developing physical infrastructure is basic for developing strong national economy and political infrastructure cornerstone for building effective government and its institutions as well as developing national identity, Gen. Philipos said that developing national identity is a concern in which every citizen should play a part.

Gen. Philipos pointed out that the role of the youth in the national development is unquestionable and for its effectiveness there needs to identify and preserve the positive sides and fix limitations, as well as properly exploit opportunities and vigilance for any eventualities.

He also indicated that strengthening organizational capacity of the youth is strengthening the EPLF, strengthening the EPLF is strengthening the country and ensuring the bright future of its people and that reinforcing organizational capacity of the youth is timely responsibility of every citizen.

In conclusion, Gen. Philipos noted that Eritrea to become an independent and sovereign country in which its people live in peace and harmony was thanks to the dedicated youth ready to pay any sacrifice for its sustainability and shoulder the responsibility of its martyrs trust. Indicating that the journey for ensuring sovereignty and economic freedom is a process, Gen. Philipos called for developing awareness and reinforce participation in the national development endeavors.

The participant said that such seminars have significant contribution in developing their knowledge and called for organizing similar seminars in high schools and colleges.

In a related news, the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) conducted seminar for the staff members of the Sawa Center of Education and Training.

The seminar focused on the basic principles of administration, sociology, political culture, human, material and financial administration, time management, duties and responsibilities as well as on Information Technology and its influence.

Speaking at the event, Col. Debesai Gide, Commander of the National Service Training Center, said that nurturing competent and conscious youth is the responsibility of every citizen and called for integrated effort on the part of parents, the society and government institutions to that end.

