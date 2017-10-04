Eritrea: Preserving Cultural Heritage Responsibility of Every Citizen

Asmara — Mr. Muhad Suleiman, cultural researcher at the Culture and Sports Commission, said that preserving cultural heritage and especially that of intangible is the responsibility of every citizen.

Pointing out that the inscription of Asmara in the World Heritage List has increased the awareness of the public on the importance of preserving cultural heritage, Mr. Muhad indicated that media outlets have significant role in promoting the cultural heritage.

Mr. Muhad reiterated that cultural heritage have significant contribution in portraying the history and identity of societies.

He also indicated that Eritrea became member of the UNESCO Fund for conducting research training to identify and preserve intangible heritage known as 'Accord 2003' and that the accord has considerable advantage to save the heritage from damage.

As regards the activities being conducted, Mr. Muhad stated that Commission planning to organize training programs with a view to develop the awareness of the public on the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

Intangible cultural heritage includes folklores, beliefs, languages, fine art, festivities, customs and traditions as well as knowledge and behavior of societies.