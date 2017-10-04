4 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Tensions Revealed in DA Western Cape As Leadership Battle Looms

Democratic Alliance Investigating Spat Between Mayor Patricia De Lille and JP Smith
It's not a good look for both the Cape Town mayor and one of the city's most prominent councillors to be placed on "special leave". But this was the unusual move announced by the Democratic Alliance on Tuesday following an acrimonious dispute between Mayor Patricia de Lille and councillor JP Smith. Allegations and counterallegations have been hurled regarding upgrades to De Lille's private home and the disbanding of a special police investigative unit. The wider picture, however, is with regards to the DA's provincial leadership election taking place this weekend, and the fractures within the Western Cape's ruling party. By REBECCA DAVIS.

There's something about the idea of "publicly funded security upgrades to a politician's private residence" that tends to raise hackles in South Africa. Call it muscle memory.

Reports that something of this nature may have occurred at Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's home brought Daily Maverick to the residence in question on Tuesday. De Lille's suburban home is no Nkandla; there is little to distinguish it from adjacent properties. The bungalow did show some evidence of recent construction work: a small pile of sand and bricks was stacked alongside the driveway. Security features seemed to constitute a...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

