3 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Job Woes for Trillian Whistle-Blower After Exposé

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka rips into software giant over bizarre circumstances around the "resignation" of a state capture whistle-blower, and offers her a job. By Jessica Bezuidenhout for SCORPIO.

Within 24 hours of coming out with an explosive chronology of her experience at Trillian Capital Partners and its associated companies, Bianca Goodson found herself out of a job last week.

Her new employer, the international accounting and payroll software giant, Sage, a company that prides itself on its "rigorous anti-bribery and corruption policies" has been left somewhat red-faced after it wasted no time accepting her offer to leave.

That's because the state capture whistle blower had merely indicated she would leave Sage SA in the event the company deemed her formal disclosures about the Gupta-linked Trillian - a group of companies at the heart of state capture allegations - to be a reputational risk.

Goodson's statement, including dozens of annexures, was first released by the international whistle blower organisation PPLAAF on Wednesday night. The damning new information about the company was published by the AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism in Daily Maverick.

Goodson's statement had been prepared to assist a parliamentary portfolio committee on public enterprises about how Trillian and...

