Nigeria: P-Square Split - D'Banj Blames Media

Photo: Vanguard
P-Square.
By David Abakpa

Kokomaster, as D'banj is popularly called in an interview with NET, has apportioned blame on the media for the extremity of the fight.

D'banj believed that the fight between the PSquare brothers would not be serious if the media allowed them handle issues privately, adding that brothers will always fight.

"The media should sit back and let them settle their issues amicably.

"They're making it worse by writing all sorts of stories about them.

"Brothers will always fight and get back as brothers, but the media should not write negative stories in a bid to make money off the headlines," Dbanj said.

Recently, Peter of psquare was seen performing alone at a concert in Dallas, confirming that the separation has perhaps come to be.

