Nigeria: Elect Quality Leaders for Progress, Cleric Tasks Nigerians

Lagos — General Overseer of the Trinity House Ministries International, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has said for the country to make any meaningful progress, there is a need for Nigerians to elect quality leaders.

Pastor Ighodalo said this at Annual Public Lecture organised by the Bishop Kola Onaolapo Memorial Foundation, in Lagos.

Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, was chairman of the occasion.

Ighodalo said: "Such leaders at all levels of governance must be humane, incorruptible, resolute, hard-working transparent, and accessible, amongst other qualities. The church must also ensure good governance by giving reasonable advice to our leaders, tell them the truth and not what they want to hear."

Speaking on The Role of the Church in Enhancing Good Governance in Nigeria, the clergyman maintained that good governance is salient for making decisions which are effective, inclusive and transparent.

He further stated that commitment to best practices of governance and the effective deployment of available resources targeted at resolving the current challenges, are the only options for the country to move forward.

He stressed that good governance is attainable only through the electoral process where the populace exercise their civic rights and vote in credible, capable leaders.

He urged Nigerians to ensure that they, at all times, pray for the nation and our leaders as well as those in positions of authority