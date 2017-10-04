3 October 2017

United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)

Congo-Kinshasa: Radio Okapi Reopens Its Broadcasting Station in Kananga

press release By Anne Herrmann

Kananga — Radio Okapi has resumed broadcasting locally in the Kasaï-Central province from Monday through Friday; the populations of the Kasaï-Central province can now listen to local news and programs in Tshiluba and French on the 93.0 Modular Frequency.

Radio Okapi/Kananga studio was closed twelve years ago. It was reopened last Friday 29th September by Julien Nyamwenyi, deputy chief editor of Radio Okapi who had served the Radio station/Kananga in the past as a journalist; The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Governor ad interim of the Kasaï-Central province, the Provincial Minister for Media and Communication, the Mayor of the city of Kananga and the Director ad interim of MONUSCO/Kananga office.

"Our objective is to contribute through mobilized radio staff, most quality and relevant information to reflect as eye witness what is being done in the different territories on a daily basis. We must go 10 years back to remember similar efforts made by the United Nations Mission in this part of the country," declared, on Monday 2 October, Maman Sidikou, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Radio Okapi took this opportunity to bring the flagship program Dialogue entre Congolais to the population of Kananga on the theme "Evaluation of the Peace Forum and the Role of Local Populations in the Search for Peace in two public programs recorded from the youth hall in Kananga.

As I am writing this article, Radio Okapi/Kananga team is working under the supervision of the Deputy Editor in Chief to broadcast the program in the evening, the first one after 12 years. Enthusiasm, Excitement and Emotion are visible on the face of the five journalists and technician working for this radio station; On top of that, they are determined to meet the expectations of the population of Kasaï-Central.

