Eritrea: Effort to Develop Teaching Profession

Keren — Training programs being organized in the Dige sub-zone with a view to upgrade the professional skill of teachers is registering commendable result in the teaching and learning process.

The comment was made in an assessment meeting held in the sub zone, in which directors and administrators of schools, area administrators, parents' committees and other stakeholders took part.

At the meeting it was noted that the lack of village regroupings, school dropouts, as well as lack parents follow-up on their children are some of the reasons for the low students turnout.

At the occasion, the head of Education branch at Dige subzone, Mr. Abdela Omer indicated that last year pedagogical skill upgrading training program was provided for 52 teachers in the sub-zone and that similar training program will be organized for the teachers at the Jimel and Hawashait schools.

The administrator of the sub zone, Mr. Humed Ela Ali on his part highlighted that the role of government institutions, administrators and residents is vital in developing the teaching and learning process and there by producing competent students.

In Dige sub-zone, there is one kindergarten, 11 elementary, and 6 junior schools providing education service for 2,843 students.

In a related news, a meeting with a view to strengthen the role of parents, students and teachers in advancing the teaching and learning process was recently conducted in Hagaz sub zone.

Speaking at the occasion, the head of Education branch at the sub zone, Mr. Saleh Ibrahim indicated that there are 10,143 students, including 45.5% female students, enrolled in the 37 schools in the sub-zone ranging from pre-school to secondary school and that the participation of students is encouraging.

Indicating that the long distance of the location of villages from schools, the lack of village regrouping as well as school dropouts are some of the challenges of the teaching and learning process, Mr. Saleh said that a concerted effort is being exerted by concerned institutions to alleviate the challenges.

At the meeting in which representatives of concerned institutions took part, administrator of Hagaz sub zone, Mrs. Amna Haj pointed out that strengthening tripartite relations is of paramount importance and expressed readiness of the sub zone to cooperate in all efforts to promote the education process.

Highlighting the significance of concerted effort in the success of set out programs, head of adult education at Anseba region, Ms. Abrehet Zerie on her part called for strong organizational capacity.