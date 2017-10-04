Eritrea: Malaria Prevalence Reduces

Two Eritrean TV journalists who spent more than a decade imprisoned in Ethiopia have been released, according to family… Read more »

Head of Malaria control at the sub zone, Mr. Adhanom Mewael indicated that thanks to sustainable environmental sanitation programs and proper use of impregnated bed nets distributed throughout the sub zone, commendable achievement has been registered in controlling both malaria and other communicable diseases.

Mendefera — The prevalence of Malaria and other communicable diseases has significantly been reduced in the Tserona sub zone. According to Erina, the prevalence of malaria at the subzone was reduced by 90% and the prevalence of communicable diseases due to lack of environmental sanitation by 75%.

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.