Eritrea: Malaria Prevalence Reduces

Mendefera — The prevalence of Malaria and other communicable diseases has significantly been reduced in the Tserona sub zone. According to Erina, the prevalence of malaria at the subzone was reduced by 90% and the prevalence of communicable diseases due to lack of environmental sanitation by 75%.
Head of Malaria control at the sub zone, Mr. Adhanom Mewael indicated that thanks to sustainable environmental sanitation programs and proper use of impregnated bed nets distributed throughout the sub zone, commendable achievement has been registered in controlling both malaria and other communicable diseases.