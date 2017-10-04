2 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Monetary Contribution to Augment Martyr's Trust

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean youth residing in different countries contributed 6 thousand Euros to augment the martyrs trust fund.

According to the Eritrean Embassy in The Hague, the Netherlands, the nationals made the contribution at a meeting they organized to discuss the role of the nationals in the national development programs and on the objective situation in the homeland.

They pointed out that the assistance to the families of martyrs is not to be left to the government alone and that they will sustainably increase their contribution. They also called on every citizen to reinforce contribution to the noble cause.

Eritrea

Ethiopia Frees Eritrean Journalists After Nearly 11 Years

Two Eritrean TV journalists who spent more than a decade imprisoned in Ethiopia have been released, according to family… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.