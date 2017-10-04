Eritrea: Monetary Contribution to Augment Martyr's Trust

Asmara — Eritrean youth residing in different countries contributed 6 thousand Euros to augment the martyrs trust fund.

According to the Eritrean Embassy in The Hague, the Netherlands, the nationals made the contribution at a meeting they organized to discuss the role of the nationals in the national development programs and on the objective situation in the homeland.

They pointed out that the assistance to the families of martyrs is not to be left to the government alone and that they will sustainably increase their contribution. They also called on every citizen to reinforce contribution to the noble cause.