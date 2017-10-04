Kenya: Tanui Re-Elected Nakuru Deputy Speaker

Mr Samuel Tanui has been re-elected as Nakuru County Assembly Deputy Speaker.

Mr Tanui was elected unopposed when the House reconvened on Tuesday.

Other political party leaders confirmed during a full House session to serve in various positions were the leader of majority party Stanley Karanja of Jubilee while his deputy is Joseph Kipkirui Bett.

Soin Ward Representative Irene Chebichi is the Majority Chief Whip and she will be assisted by Peter Njoroge Nyaguthii.

Olkaria Ward Representative Peter Palanga Manyonge was confirmed as the Minority Leader and he will be assisted by Kivumbini MCA Wilbur Onyango Amara.

Ms Alice Kering is the Minority Chief Whip and she will be assisted by Ms Leah Sang. Both nominated MCAs.

Ms Cecelia Nyambura Karanja representing majority party and Ms Kering representing minority party were nominated to serve in the County Assembly Public Service Board.

Speaker Joel Kairo Maina promised to lead the House by making sure it plays its role of representation, oversight and legislation for the benefit of county residents.