Kenya: Deaflympian Cherono Wins July Award

Deaflympian Simon Cherono is the inaugural winner of the StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month Award.

Cherono beat four others to become the winner for the month of July after his impressive performances at the 2017 Deaflympics Games in Samsun, Turkey.

Cherono won two gold medals in the 10,000 metres and 5000m as well as a bronze medal in the 1,500m to complete an impressive performance at the Games.

JULY LAUNCH

For his exploits, Cherono walked away with a cash prize of Sh100,000 as well as 40-inch TV courtesy of sponsors StarTimes.

The award was launched on July 31 this year in Nairobi.

Cherono beat fellow Deaflympian Daniel Kiptum, Kenya Simbas star Darwin Mukidza as well as teen athletes Gloria Mulei and Dominic Samson.

Cherono said that the award will inspire him to work even harder in his career.

"It is an honour to become the first winner of this award and even more humbling that you have considered me a deaf person for this honour. It is indeed a true testament that hard work pays and disability is not inability," Cherono said at the award ceremony in Nairobi.

SJAK COMMITTEE

A panel drawn from the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) selects the winner.

"In the past you have only been organising awards for footballers but the move to award other disciplines shows you value all sports," he added.

SJAK chairman Chris Mbaisi called on all sportsmen and women to continue working hard in their respective disciplines.

"This is another milestone for sports in the country and this award will go a long way in improving the well-being of our sportsmen and women," Mbaisi said.

StarTimes Director of Marketing and Public Relations Japheth Akulia lauded Cherono for his scintillating display in Turkey, challenging other sports persons to follow suit.

This is SJAK's third partner so far, after SportPesa (Footballer of the Month Award), Fidelity Insurance (Coach of the Month Awards). The August winner will be awarded in a fortnight.