4 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Libya: Another 138 Nigerians Return From Libya

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

After failed attempts to cross over to Europe from Libya, about 138 Nigerians on Tuesday returned to the country.

The returnees were flown back to the country with the help of the International Organisation for Migration, IOM.

The returnees, our correspondent gathered, were received by the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA having been stranded in Libya.

They arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 8.05 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, South-West, Suleiman Yakubu, four out of the returnees were critically ill and needed urgent medical attention.

The 138 people were made up of 65 female adults, two teenage girls and two female infants, Mr. Yakubu said.

Others include 64 male adults, two teenage boys and three male infants.

"The 138 returnees were brought back to Nigeria on the expression of interest to return to the country through the assistance of IOM," he said.

The NEMA official also urged the returnees to look forward to a brighter future ahead as the government had put various initiatives in place to tackle challenges facing the country, with the aim of restoring hope to all Nigerians.

"Nigeria is already on the right track to its lost glory with efforts to create more job opportunities in various fields of endeavours," he said.

Earlier in September, two pregnant women and 119 others were deported from Libya by the International Organisation for Migration.

