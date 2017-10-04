4 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: UPND Petition Speaker Over Fire Tenders

Photo: Zambia Reports
Zambia's parliament (file photo).
By Chris Phiri

The opposition United Party for National Development says it has petitioned Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini to institute an inquiry in the purchase of the 42 fire tenders at US$42 million.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema said that his party had on September 29 written to Matibini to commence an inquiry.

Hichilema said that his party was guaranteed of support in parliament from members across the political divide.

He said that the Speaker had been asked to form a special committee to investigate the purchase that has generated widespread condemnation by the citizenry.

And the UPND has also asked for the investigations to the Lusaka/Ndola dual carriageway that has allegedly been expensively priced.

The Lusaka/Ndola dual carriage way has been pegged at US$ 1.2 billion raising eyebrows.

