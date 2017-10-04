National Initiative for Civic Education Public Trust (NICE) has asked politicians not to use young people to bring hostility ahead of October 17 parliamentary by-elections.

Nsanje District NICE Civic Education Officer, Kondwani Malunga has described the situation in the areas where youths are being used to further political ambitions as worrisome saying the youth who are involved in such malpractices cannot make good leaders of tomorrow.

Malunga's sentiments come barely a few days after young people were seen in running battles between the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency where by-elections are to take place on October 17.

He said: "The young people being future leaders ought to refrain from behaviors that could bring antagonism. It is a clear indication that those involved in such malpractices cannot make good leaders tomorrow."

Those battling for the seat are DPP's Glady's Ganda, Lawrence Sitolo of MCP and Winnie Wakudyanaye who will stand on an Independent ticket.

The Nsanje Lalanje Constituency fell vacant following the death of the then legislator, Sam Ganda on May 16, 2017.