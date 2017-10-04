4 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Nice Trust Campaign Against Electoral Violence in Nsanje Lalanje By-Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Martin Chiwanda

National Initiative for Civic Education Public Trust (NICE) has asked politicians not to use young people to bring hostility ahead of October 17 parliamentary by-elections.

Nsanje District NICE Civic Education Officer, Kondwani Malunga has described the situation in the areas where youths are being used to further political ambitions as worrisome saying the youth who are involved in such malpractices cannot make good leaders of tomorrow.

Malunga's sentiments come barely a few days after young people were seen in running battles between the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency where by-elections are to take place on October 17.

He said: "The young people being future leaders ought to refrain from behaviors that could bring antagonism. It is a clear indication that those involved in such malpractices cannot make good leaders tomorrow."

Those battling for the seat are DPP's Glady's Ganda, Lawrence Sitolo of MCP and Winnie Wakudyanaye who will stand on an Independent ticket.

The Nsanje Lalanje Constituency fell vacant following the death of the then legislator, Sam Ganda on May 16, 2017.

Malawi

Farmers Turn to Raw Sewage For Irrigation

Residents of Zingwangwa and Manyowe Townships in Blantyre have expressed concern over the use of sewage waste disposal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.