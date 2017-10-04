3 October 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Nigeria: One Sacked, 15 on the Radar in the Judiciary Purge

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
(file photo).
By Mohammed Momoh

A Nigerian High Court judge has been sacked and 15 others placed under investigations in a crackdown against corruption in the Judiciary.

Justice Musa Anka of Zamfara was relieved of his job based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Judge Anka was accused of having received $6,000 bribe from Mr Zubairu Abdumalik, to subvert justice.

The Zamfara State government resolved to sack the judge after it approved the NJC recommendation for his removal from office.

Irked by the high level corruption allegations against judges and a recent sting operation on them by Directorate of State Service (DSS), NJC has constituted panels to probe the 15 judges.

The 15-member Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO) is headed by a retired president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

More on This

The committee will investigate the listed 15 high court judges, including two serving chief judges.

Meanwhile, the lobby group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), to review the composition of the committee.

SERAP Executive Director Adetokunbo Mumuni urged the Court of Appeal to urgently review the composition of COTRIMCO.

He said the move would remove the risk of the apparent and potential conflicts between the work of the committee and the private practice of some of its members.

An International Law and Jurisprudence scholar, Prof Akin Oyebode, lauded the establishment of the committee to monitor grand corruption cases.

Prof Oyebode also hailed the appointment of Justice Salami as the chairman of the committee.

He spoke in Lagos at a strategic roundtable entitled, Mobilising the Citizens to Demand Anti-corruption Reforms and an End to Impunity for Grand Corruptions in Nigeria.

"So pervasive has corruption become that it is now conventional wisdom that if drastic measures are not put in place to contain it, corruption might ultimately result in the mortality of Nigeria as a nation-state," said the former Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University.

More on This

NJC Sets Up Panels to Probe 15 Judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has set up 15 committees to investigate various allegations against 15 Judicial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.