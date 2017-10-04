4 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Charcoal Lands Salesman in Trouble

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Primrose Nyanzero

A Manyame Park man appeared in court for allegedly stealing 133 bags of charcoal worth $1 729 which he was supposed to sell on behalf of a relative. Paddington Matobo (27) was given 309 bags by Peggy Lazo (54) to sell on her behalf, but allegedly sold 133 bags and used the money for his personal needs.

Matobo denied theft of trust property charges levelled against him when he yesterday appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate, Mrs Yeukai Chigodora. The matter was remanded to today. Allegations are that on an unknown date this year, Lazo gave Matobo 309 bags of charcoal to sell on her behalf.

It is alleged that on September 20, Lazo carried out a stock check to see how many bags had been sold and she discovered that 133 bags were missing. She then asked Matobo about the missing bags, but he denied knowledge of them. This prompted her to report to the police leading to his arrest.

Zimbabwe

Are Sugarcane Farmers Funding Mujuru?

The Commercial Sugarcane Farmers Association of Zimbabwe has been accused of funding the National People's Party (NPP)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.