Zimbabwe: Charcoal Lands Salesman in Trouble

A Manyame Park man appeared in court for allegedly stealing 133 bags of charcoal worth $1 729 which he was supposed to sell on behalf of a relative. Paddington Matobo (27) was given 309 bags by Peggy Lazo (54) to sell on her behalf, but allegedly sold 133 bags and used the money for his personal needs.

Matobo denied theft of trust property charges levelled against him when he yesterday appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate, Mrs Yeukai Chigodora. The matter was remanded to today. Allegations are that on an unknown date this year, Lazo gave Matobo 309 bags of charcoal to sell on her behalf.

It is alleged that on September 20, Lazo carried out a stock check to see how many bags had been sold and she discovered that 133 bags were missing. She then asked Matobo about the missing bags, but he denied knowledge of them. This prompted her to report to the police leading to his arrest.