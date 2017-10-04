Photo: 263Chat

Zimbabwe Republic Police officers.

Government is gravely concerned with the instances of violent protest perpetrated by opposition-affiliated organisations using spurious excuses.

While the law of the land allows public expression of dissent, the same law frowns at public violence and the disturbance of peace and tranquillity in the country.

The responsibility of ensuring that authorised demonstrations keep within the confines of the law rests with those responsible for sponsoring them in the first place. In any event, the demonstrations must be well-founded, something quite hard to understand in respect of the mayhem that was unleashed last week on society by opposition elements.

About two days before, Government had announced a raft of measures meant to comprehensively address the unwarranted price hikes and panic-buying triggered by reckless communication on the social media.

Still that did not drop these merchants of violence, clearly showing a premeditated plan to disturb the peace in the country.

Of particular concern is the injury suffered by journalists caught up in the ensuing melee. The law protects journalists, who should be allowed to pursue their vocation unhindered and without fear of risk of bodily harm or injury.

In the meantime, Government urges all media houses in the country to ensure that their staff members are clad in attire that make for easy identification of journalists on duty. Indeed this requirement came from the media industry itself, although it is still to be implemented.

On its part, the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services continues to liaise with law-enforcement agencies to ensure maximum safety for journalists on duty and of course to cultivate a healthy relationship between media personnel and Law and Order officers dealing with riotous situations that threaten the peace.

My ministry wishes speedy recovery to the affected journalists.