Sudan: Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Meets Saudi Ambassador

Khartoum — - Minister of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife Dr. Mohammed Abu Zeid Mustafa met, Wednesday, at his office in the Ministry of Tourism with the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jafar in the presence of Counselor at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Khartoum, Ahmeed Aqeel.

The Ambassador handed the minister an invitation from H.H, Prince Sultan bin Salman, Chairman of the Tourism Authority, to participate in a conference on archeology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia scheduled for next, November.

The Minister, on his part, handed the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia an invitation to H.H, Prince Sultan, to participate in Al-Barkal Tourism Festival scheduled for next, December.