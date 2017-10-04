Sudan: Musa Mohammed Ahmed Meets Peace Loving Group Delegation

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohammed Ahmed, met, Wednesday, at the Presidential Palace, the Peace Loving Group Delegation headed by Aboud Jaber, the Chairman of the Council of Trustees.

Jaber said in press statements that the meeting comes in the context of the popular and official efforts being exerted to maintain peace and stability in the country, explaining that the group works in full cooperation with the political forces and the components of the civil society organizations to prepare for the post -revocation of the US economic embargo imposed on the country.

He affirmed the group's support to the program of the National Accord Government.