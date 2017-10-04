4 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Musa Mohammed Ahmed Meets Peace Loving Group Delegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohammed Ahmed, met, Wednesday, at the Presidential Palace, the Peace Loving Group Delegation headed by Aboud Jaber, the Chairman of the Council of Trustees.

Jaber said in press statements that the meeting comes in the context of the popular and official efforts being exerted to maintain peace and stability in the country, explaining that the group works in full cooperation with the political forces and the components of the civil society organizations to prepare for the post -revocation of the US economic embargo imposed on the country.

He affirmed the group's support to the program of the National Accord Government.

Sudan

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Meets Saudi Ambassador

- Minister of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife Dr. Mohammed Abu Zeid Mustafa met, Wednesday, at his office in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.