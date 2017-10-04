4 October 2017

African Union (Addis Ababa)

Africa: AU Calls for a Peaceful Resolution of Disputes Ahead of the Fresh Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

African Union calls for a peaceful resolution of disputes in Kenya ahead of the Fresh Presidential Election

Addis Ababa, 4 October 2017: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, continues to follow with concern the recent political developments in the Republic of Kenya following the Supreme Court ruling annulling the 8 August 2017 presidential election and the subsequent scheduling of fresh presidential election for 26 October 2017.

With a few days remaining until the election, the Chairperson is concerned about actions and utterances that have the potential to adversely affect the holding of the fresh presidential election as scheduled. The Chairperson, therefore, calls on all stakeholders to refrain from actions and utterances that will derail Kenya's democratisation process, tarnish the integrity of the planned election and mar the peace and stability of the country with adverse consequences for socio-economic development.

It is important that all parties come together to find a peaceful resolution to the current political impasse characterized by street protests on the one hand and the proposed amendment to the electoral laws on the other, in the run-up to the election.

Furthermore, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission calls on all stakeholders to work with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure that the fresh election is held as scheduled and to refrain from actions and statements that will affect the independence of the Commission.

The Chairperson reiterates the full commitment of the African Union to support efforts aimed at advancing democratic governance, preserving peace, security and stability in Kenya while upholding the a culture of human rights, constitutionalism and the rule of law. He stands ready to take any initiative that may be called for by the circumstances to facilitate the peaceful conclusion of the electoral process.

Africa

Visa-Free Africa By 2018 - Where Does Rwanda Lie?

In 2013, the African Union adopted Agenda 63, as a blueprint to propel the continent to prosperity within the next 50… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.