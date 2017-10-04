Congo-Kinshasa: Rebels Stall Launch of Car Criminal Court

Kinshasa — THE reign of terror by armed groups and insufficient funding are hampering the establishment of a special criminal court to probe crimes against humanity in the Central African Republic. Rights groups bemoaned the hybrid tribunal was facing challenges conducting investigations and pursuing arrests in a country plagued by violence and instability, and where large parts of the territory are still controlled by the armed groups. Christian militants and Muslim radicals have made the country ungovernable. Legal expert, Erica Bussey, said in a deeply divided society, outreach would be essential but challenging, particularly with very limited resources.

Given the lack of public understanding and trust of the justice system, it would be difficult to reach areas outside of the capital Bangui, particularly in the east of the country where the security situation is currently dire. Bussey, the Amnesty International legal adviser, said the court also faced difficulty attracting enough sufficiently qualified national and international staff. "Although extensive training is planned, lack of capacity of national staff to investigating and prosecute complex international crimes, may prove problematic," he said. Meanwhile, only US$5 million (R68 million) of the $7 million required for the first 14 months of the court have been obtained from donors. CAR has been in turmoil since a violent takeover of power in 2013. The March 2016 election of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra brought initial lull, but was followed by more between armed groups. More than 1 million people are displaced. - CAJ News