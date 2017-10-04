Cameroon: UN Denounces Killing of Cameroon Protesters

TeamRwanda Cycling, the national cycling team, will not be taking part in the forthcoming Grand Prix Chantal Biya race… Read more »

Yaounde — THE international community is concerned at the deadly clashes in Cameroon where the English-speaking region are protesting alleged mistreatment by the largely Francophone government. At least 17 people are feared dead in the South-West and North-West regions after security forces opened fire at civilians during a symbolic declaration of independence. United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, condemned the loss of life. He called on the Cameroonian authorities to investigate the incidents and urged political leaders on both sides to appeal to their followers to refrain from any further acts of violence. Guterres urged leaders to unequivocally condemn all actions that undermine the peace, stability and unity of the country. He took note of the calls by the government of President Paul Biya for dialogue. "The Secretary-General reiterates the support of the UN for such efforts," Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman said. French-speaking Cameroonians constitute 80 percent of the Central African country 23 million population. Cameroon has suffered from a series of protests from English-speaking regions since November 2016. An unspecified number of people have been killed and hundreds jailed as a result of protests. Earlier, Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland, called for peace, unity and non-violence following the protests.

