4 October 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'We Will Not Announce Elections Result' - CDC Campaign Spokesman Clarifies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: FrontPage Africa
Mulbah Morlu, an executive of George Weah's CDC
By Edwin G. Genoway

Monrovia — The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) campaign spokesman, Prof. Ansu Sonii has denounced earlier pronouncement by some stalwarts of the party that the CDC has mechanisms in place to announce election results, even before it is announced by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Recently, the Chairman of the party, Nathaniel McGill said the CDC will not wait for the National Elections Commission to announce official results of the polls, instead, the Coalition will create a war room at its national headquarters in Monrovia, where its poll workers around the country will send results via modern technology from polling centers for subsequent posting to various media outlets.

McGill explained that the rationale behind pronouncing results ahead of NEC is to deny anyone that may have any intention of cheating the CDC.

However, he noted that the National Elections Commission will officially declare winner of the election, but the CDC will not only look to the commission.

He said the Coalition's results would be certified by observers, NEC workers and other poll watchers.

Chairman McGill disclosed that already, the CDC is training over 20,000 poll workers, who will be deployed throughout the country equipped and well financed with the sole obligation of forwarding results on an hourly basis to national headquarters in Monrovia.

But on the contrary, Professor Ansu Sonii said the CDC will refrain from doing such.

Speaking on Capitol FM in Monrovia, Prof. Sonii acknowledged that it is only the National Elections Commission that has the authority to announce the election results.

"God forbid, we will not announce elections results officially, but what we will do is to announce various results at polling and voter centers"

"We will do that to update our people in the various constituencies," he said.

Liberia

Prince Johnson's Pledge to Bring Killers to Justice - How Serious Can He Be?

Today he is Senior Senator of Nimba County and a candidate seeking the presidency of Liberia. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.