Liberia: 'We Will Not Announce Elections Result' - CDC Campaign Spokesman Clarifies

Monrovia — The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) campaign spokesman, Prof. Ansu Sonii has denounced earlier pronouncement by some stalwarts of the party that the CDC has mechanisms in place to announce election results, even before it is announced by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Recently, the Chairman of the party, Nathaniel McGill said the CDC will not wait for the National Elections Commission to announce official results of the polls, instead, the Coalition will create a war room at its national headquarters in Monrovia, where its poll workers around the country will send results via modern technology from polling centers for subsequent posting to various media outlets.

McGill explained that the rationale behind pronouncing results ahead of NEC is to deny anyone that may have any intention of cheating the CDC.

However, he noted that the National Elections Commission will officially declare winner of the election, but the CDC will not only look to the commission.

He said the Coalition's results would be certified by observers, NEC workers and other poll watchers.

Chairman McGill disclosed that already, the CDC is training over 20,000 poll workers, who will be deployed throughout the country equipped and well financed with the sole obligation of forwarding results on an hourly basis to national headquarters in Monrovia.

But on the contrary, Professor Ansu Sonii said the CDC will refrain from doing such.

Speaking on Capitol FM in Monrovia, Prof. Sonii acknowledged that it is only the National Elections Commission that has the authority to announce the election results.

"God forbid, we will not announce elections results officially, but what we will do is to announce various results at polling and voter centers"

"We will do that to update our people in the various constituencies," he said.