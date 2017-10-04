South Africa: ANC Accuses Unity Party of Suppressing Opposition Parties With Incumbency Power

Monrovia — Monrovia is expected to witness a tension packed weekend of campaign activities as both the Alternative National Congress and the ruling Unity Party are expected to hold their final political rallies on October 7, 2017.

But the Alternative National Congress (ANC) believing that it was the first to book October 7 for its final rally in Monrovia says the Unity Party (UP) is using its incumbency power to subdue the ANC and other opposition parties by selecting the same date and using government facilities that were not made available to other parties.

"To protect its right to freely compete in the country's 2017 elections, the ANC is officially lodging a complaint before the NEC, and with all international observers and international missions, accusing the ruling party of exerting undue influence on the electoral process to deny other parties the right to freely associate and to get their message out," the ANC noted in a statement.

According to the ANC, the move by the UP will create tensions amongst partisans.

"This comes after the UP has manipulated state media resources, denying access state-sponsored radio and TV station (ELBC) to other parties," the party stated.

On his Facebook page, the Unity Party campaign manager, Augustine Ngafuan, announced the rally for October 7, 2017, adding that the event is a massive pre victory and thanksgiving rally.

"We are going to close with a massive pre victory and thanksgiving rally on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the SKD Sports Complex," Ngafuan said.

Ngafuan added: "The event will be characterized by celebratory performances from Liberian secular and gospel artists; short words of exhortation and prayer to be offered by Christians and Muslims."

The Coalition of Democratic Change recently threatened to hold a jamboree on the launch day of both the Liberty Party and Unity Party, but aborted its plan during LP launch in what it termed as opposition solidarity, this was in response to the Unity Party Jamboree held during the CDC launch.

The ANC said the action by the ruling party is prohibited according to the electoral rules though it fell short of citing rules and provisions violated by UP. They further alleged that governing party rally is a facility denied to other parties.

"Yesterday, the Unity Party campaign Chairman Augustine Ngafuan, declared that the UP would hold a victory rally the same day, 7 October, which according to electoral rules, is prohibited.

"Further, it claims that the rally will be at the same Samuel K. Doe (SKD) stadium, a facility denied to other parties," ANC said.

"We hereby protest the suppression of legitimate political expression in Liberia, and call on all parties to honor the Code of Conduct, the Farmington River Declaration, and NEC standard procedures."

When contacted, the Unity Party deputy campaign spokesman, Mohammed Ali, said he could not speak to the issue.

Recently, partisans of the Liberty Party (LP) and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) violently clashed in Nimba, leaving at least two persons reportedly wounded.

As LP partisans converge in readiness to launch their campaign in the county, Coalition standard bearer Senator George Weah, at the head of a convoy, simultaneously entered the provincial city and attempted to pass in front of the LP local office, already occupied by zealous partisans, who claim they had received official permission from the National Elections Commission to host the rally in Sanniquellie.

According to reports, the area had been blocked off by the Police in Sanniquellie to allow the LP rally activities, while the roadway around the City Hall was designated by the Police for CDC movement.

Police had to move in to quell the disturbances that occurred and lasted about an hour as it spilled to nearby areas of the city. Both parties blame each other for causing the violence.